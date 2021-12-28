The suspect who allegedly killed five people and wounded two others in Denver and Lakewood on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod.

After the shooting spree, McLeod was fatally shot by an unidentified Lakewood police officer who was also shot, police announced during a news conference Tuesday. The officer is in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I can’t overemphasize enough the heroic actions of our Lakewood police agent,” said John Romero, press officer with the Lakewood Police Department. “In the face of being shot, in the face of danger, she was able to not only save others from this terrible tragedy, but also neutralize the threat.”

Seven people, including one police officer, were shot Monday evening throughout various locations in Denver and Lakewood. Four of the victims died of their injuries Monday and a fifth died Tuesday, police said.

McLeod, a Denver resident, knew most of the victims through personal or business relationships and specifically targeted them, police said. McLeod’s motives are still being investigated. Police declined to release details about how McLeod knew the victims.

According to public records, McLeod owned a business called Flat Black Ink Corp. at 246 W. 6th Ave., less than a mile from where the shooting spree began.

McLeod was the subject of two previous police investigations in 2020 and early 2021, said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. Neither of those investigations resulted in state or federal criminal charges. Police declined to share specifics about the previous investigations.

“We knew of this individual, there was an investigation into this individual and it will also be part of this larger investigation to try to get to a motive and answer those ‘why’ questions that our community has with the loss of five lives,” Pazen said.

Police said the shooting spree began at 5:25 p.m. inside of a business at 1st and Broadway in Denver. Three victims, two women and one man, were shot.

The victims’ families identified them as Alicia Cardenas, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and Jimmy Maldonado. The families say the victims were shot inside of the Sol Tribe tattoo shop at 56 Broadway, a business which Cardenas owns.

Afterwards, at 5:31 p.m., McLeod went to the 200 block of West 6th Avenue and broke into a residence, where he shot at the occupants but did not hit anyone, police said. McLeod is also believed to have set a van on fire behind the residence.

At 5:45 p.m., McLeod shot and killed an unidentified man inside of the One Cheesman Place apartment building at 1201 N. Williams St., police said. Bullet holes could be seen in the glass of the building’s front windows Tuesday.

After the third attack, Denver police located McLeod driving in a black van and chased him to 8th Avenue and Zuni Street where he and the police got into a shootout. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the police vehicle was disabled and McLeod drove away.

McLeod apparently drove directly to Lakewood where, at 5:58 p.m., he fatally shot 38-year-old Danny Schofield inside of the Lucky 13 tattoo parlor at 1550 Kipling St., police said. Schofield worked at the shop as a tattoo artist, according to the business’s website.

Surveillance footage from a liquor store adjacent to Lucky 13 shows a man walk into the parlor carrying a large gun and then leaving 10 seconds later, driving away in a black van.

At 6:04 p.m., Lakewood police found McLeod driving in the Belmar shopping center. When police tried to contact him, he shot at police and drove off. Police returned fire but no one was hit.

At 6:10 p.m., McLeod walked into the Hyatt House hotel in the shopping center and briefly talked to the front desk worker before shooting her several times, police said. The worker, 28-year-old Sarah Steck, died of her injuries Tuesday.

Police said they believe McLeod intentionally targeted the Hyatt House but may not have known or targeted Steck.

After leaving the hotel on foot, McLeod ran into a Lakewood police officer at West Alaska Drive and South Vance Street. The officer ordered McLeod to drop his weapon, at which point McLeod shot her in the abdomen. The officer then returned fire, killing McLeod.

Police have not released the officer’s identity but Romero said she is a three-year veteran with the Lakewood Police Department. She is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.

The investigation into the shooting spree is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information or footage who hasn’t talked to police is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.