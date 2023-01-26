Tuesday night, Mason Rothman attached a cross to a traffic light pole at the corner of Buchtel and University boulevards where his wife took her last breath. It said: “In memory of our beloved Katharina R.” decorated with two heart balloons.
Katharina Rothman, 42 of Denver, was driving a passenger in an Uber just before 2 a.m. Sunday when police say she was hit by a driver who ran a stop sign going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. Rothman was killed and her passenger was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Coban Porter, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide. The University of Denver standout basketball player, had slurred speech, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol, according to the probable cause affidavit released Monday. He was released from jail Sunday afternoon after his brother, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. posted $2,000 bail.
WOW!So my son will be 5 here next month.I need to explain to him how a DRUNK DRIVER KILLED HIS MOTHER aka my Wife in her @Tesla https://t.co/USNDG0mauS— Mason Rothman (@masonrothman) January 24, 2023
“WOW! So my son will be 5 here next month. I need to explain to him how a DRUNK DRIVER KILLED HIS MOTHER aka my Wife in her Tesla,” Mason Rothman tweeted earlier this week.
He told the Gazette in a social media message that he, Rothman’s mother, Connie Limon and Katharina's two younger sisters erected the memorial together and that the family is grief-stricken.
“Our hearts are heavy with sadness from the news of Katharina’s passing, and our thoughts are with her family," according to an Uber spokesperson in an email statement. "We hope the survivor makes a full recovery.”
Porter was traveling eastbound on Buchtel Boulevard near the DU campus and Rothman’s car was headed northbound when the fatal crash happened, according to the arrest affidavit.
Porter had his first appearance in court Sunday according to the Colorado Judicial District website. Michael Porter Jr. missed Sunday night’s game in New Orleans for “personal reasons” and has not traveled with the team this week.
Porter is still on the roster of the University of Denver Pioneers basketball team.
In compliance with Colorado law, Uber maintains auto insurance on behalf of drivers while operating on the Uber app, according to the company. In Colorado, this includes uninsured/underinsured motorist injury protection coverage of $200,000 per person or $400,000 per accident while traveling with a passenger.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann had not received the case from the police as of Thursday morning, but court documents showed Porter's next appearance in court is scheduled for Feb. 6.