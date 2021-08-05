Five officers with the Denver Police Department have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection to separate incidents in which the officers fatally shot two suspects.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann released her legal review of the shootings Wednesday, concluding that both incidents were legally justified. No criminal charges will be brought against the involved officers.

The first shooting happened on May 30 and resulted in the death of 29-year-old Shannon Wright.

The shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 1300 block of West Alameda Avenue. Officers responded to the area on reports of a man, later identified as Wright, in the store with an assault rifle, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, a store clerk asked Wright if he was robbing the store because he had the assault rifle strapped to his shoulder. Wright replied he was "out shooting cops.”

Wright then took a pack of cigarettes and a bottle of alcohol without paying and said to the clerk “alright, I’m taking this now. Now you can call the police,” the affidavit said. Wright also turned to a customer and said “I’m sorry that you have to be involved in this, bro.”

Two nearby officers responded and quickly located Wright walking a block away from the store with the assault rifle.

The officers got out of their patrol units and began issuing commands to Wright but he ignored them and walked towards the officers, the affidavit said. Wright allegedly threatened the officers with the rifle, at which point they fired their weapons a total of five times.

Wright fell to the ground and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the affidavit said.

The second shooting happened on June 13 and resulted in the death of 30-year-old Duane Manzanares Jr.

The incident began when someone called 911 to report a man firing a gun into an unoccupied vehicle near East Colfax Avenue and Unita Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with multiple "bullet defects."

The witness who called 911 told police Manzanares' description and pointed in the direction where he walked off, the affidavit said. Officers found Manzanares walking shortly after.

Officers approached Manzanares from behind and saw a handgun tucked into his back waistband, the affidavit said. He was also reportedly carrying a bottle of fireball whiskey.

Manzanares asked officers why he was being stopped and was told it was because he had a gun. Manzanares didn’t dispute this but became agitated and argued with the officers, the affidavit said.

Officers demanded Manzanares put his hands up, but Manzanares did not comply, dropped the bottle of whiskey and reached for his back waistline, the affidavit said.

Three officers fired their weapons 11 times at Manzanares. An autopsy found that Manzanares was shot six times in his shoulder, chest, arm, abdomen and thigh. Officers administered first-aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McCann will present and discuss her conclusions about the two shootings during a community meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 pm. The public can join the meeting via Microsoft Teams.