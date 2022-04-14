Two members of the Denver Police Department's SWAT team were justified in shooting a suspect last month in the city's University Hills neighborhood, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
District Attorney Beth McCann determined that the officers won't face charges because the suspect, Vincent Martinez, aimed a gun at the officers and was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder.
"These officers had a reasonable belief that Mr. Martinez used or was about to use unlawful force against them," McCann wrote in her decision. "The amount of force these officers used was reasonable to defend themselves. A lesser degree of force would have failed to stop the threat Mr. Martinez posed."
Prosecutors used interviews and footage from the two officers' body cameras in making their decision.
Authorities said Martinez shot a Door Dash delivery driver in the face after an argument in Arvada. On March 2, Arvada police tracked him to a Great Clips near East Yale Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard in Denver. Denver police sent their SWAT team to the hair salon.
Martinez parked his black Cadillac in the rear parking lot of the Great Clips, and the SWAT team identified him and his wife inside the salon.
When the couple left the salon, Martinez's wife went toward the driver's door and he went toward the front passenger door.
Authorities deployed two flash bangs, but Martinez climbed into the vehicle and grabbed a gun from the glovebox, according to the decision letter.
Martinez pointed the gun at two SWAT officers and one of them yelled, "No" and "Don't do it," according to the decision letter. The officers then fired a number of shots.
Martinez kept his finger on the trigger of the gun he was holding. When authorities ordered him to drop the weapon, he refused.
Officers eventually removed Martinez from the vehicle and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.
Prosecutors charged Martinez on March 11 with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and other counts.