Nearly one week after five people died of an apparent fentanyl overdoes in Adams County, the City of Denver stressed the dangers of fentanyl abuse.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times strong than morphine. Between May 2020 and April 2021, the number of overdoses attributed to fentanyl in the United States exceed 100,000 deaths for the first time, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Denver last year, there were 215 confirmed deaths related to fentanyl, which was a 36% increase from 2020 with others still pending, according to a news release. Throughout the state, the number of people who've fatally overdosed with fentanyl has increased over 1,800% between 2015 and 2021, The Denver Gazette previously reported.
"Fentanyl distribution and abuse continue to take lives and plague communities across the country," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in a news release. "Fentanyl is extremely dangerous, not only to those who consume it, but also to those who manufacture it and anyone who comes in contact with it, and we all must do our part to bring this public health crisis to an end."
The Denver Police Department also recognizes the dangers fentanyl presents to the local community and said the department is trying to curb the crisis through targeted enforcement of illicit drug dealing through investigations and collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area's program.
Recently, officers investigated a suspected drug dealing at a home in northwest Denver and resulted in the seizure of thousands of suspect fentanyl pills — approximately 850 grams — multiple pounds of methamphetamine and several firearms, according to a news release.
Throughout 2021, Denver officers seized 115 pounds of fentanyl, according to the police department. About two milligrams of the drug — about the size of a few grains of salt — can be lethal.
"Each of us can make a difference by discussing the dangers of fentanyl with family and friends, and by reporting drug-related crimes to police, which can be done anonymously through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers," said Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen in a news release.
Officials encourage anyone who knows someone struggling with addiction to contact the Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255, text "TALK" to 38255 or go to coloradocrisisservices.org.