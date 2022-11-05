The Denver Police Department arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of reckless manslaughter following a shooting Friday, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of North Yates Street at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Police found a juvenile female victim, who was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives found a 14-year-old male suspect and arrested him late Friday . Police are not releasing his identity or additional details about the incident since the suspect is a juvenile.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the suspect's charges. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.