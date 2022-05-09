Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a triple homicide last month near Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

The shooting happened April 26 at 5959 N. Dunkirk St. The victims were Me'khi Allen, 4, Denise Hood, 65, and Donn'e Allen, 23.

Joe Montoya, Denver police's chief of investigations, identified the person they believe is responsible as Elijah Jaquez "E.J." Hood, 24. Police believe he is Denise Hood's nephew, and Montoya said it appears he was friends with Donn'e Allen.

But the extent of their relationship is not yet known, and Montoya said police don't have a motive. Elijah Hood has declined to speak with them.

Police believe the victims were shot in the home, and there was no sign of forced entry. Elijah Hood cannot possess a gun legally because of previous criminal history, Montoya said.

Elijah Hood is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder. He has a court appearance Tuesday to determine if the charges will be filed, Montoya said.

Police identified Elijah Hood as a suspect after getting several tips through Crime Stoppers combined with other information they gathered, Montoya said.

He surrendered to police after they found him in an apartment in the area of Hampden Avenue and Tamarac Drive.

Police have spoken to members of the victims' families, Montoya said.

"Of course they're still processing this horrific incident, but there is always a sense of relief when someone that did something like that is now in custody."