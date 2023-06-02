Alonzo Chávez mug

Denver police arrested Alonzo Chávez, 18, on Thursday in connection with a shooting that killed Richard Lovato, 18.

 Denver Police Department

Denver police arrested a suspect in an April 17 shooting that killed an 18-year-old.

On Thursday, police arrested Alonzo Chávez, 18, in connection with the homicide, according to a Denver Police Department news release. 

Chávez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. 

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 17 in the area of West 14th Avenue and Meade Street, just south of Colfax Avenue. 

Responding officers found 18-year-old Richard Lovato with a gunshot wound. Lovato was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

