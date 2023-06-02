Denver police arrested a suspect in an April 17 shooting that killed an 18-year-old.

On Thursday, police arrested Alonzo Chávez, 18, in connection with the homicide, according to a Denver Police Department news release.

Chávez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 17 in the area of West 14th Avenue and Meade Street, just south of Colfax Avenue.

Responding officers found 18-year-old Richard Lovato with a gunshot wound. Lovato was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.