Denver police arrested 42 people at Union Station on Wednesday during a "large-scale enforcement operation" to crack down on crime in the area.
The 42 people either had outstanding warrants or were seen selling drugs or engaging in other illegal activities, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.
"The Denver Police Department, Mayor Hancock and City partners have vowed to address illegal activity and other challenges at this vital transportation and business hub, and yesterday's arrests demonstrate our commitment to curbing crime and making this space safe for everyone," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in the release.
Of the 42 arrests, 10 were for felony offenses, according to the department. The other 32 arrests were for misdemeanor warrants and drug possession offenses.
In December, city officials and the police department announced they were increasing the number of officers patrolling Union Station after a substantial increase in crimes reported in the area.
Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 4, police received more than 70 calls for service to Union Station, the bus concourse and light rail lines. Many of those calls were for drugs, alcohol, public disorder or assaults.
Officials have taken other measures to curb crime, including removing the outdoor benches and closing the bathrooms inside Union Station's bus terminal.
Since the beginning of the year, police have arrested 500 people for numerous crimes at Union Station, according to the police department.
Pazen said efforts to reduce and prevent crime in the area will continue.
"Our ongoing efforts will continue to focus on violent, property and narcotics-related crimes in the area, with an emphasis on holding accountable individuals who prey upon those suffering from addiction."