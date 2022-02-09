Denver police arrested an 18-year-old man on Tuesday night in connection with a double shooting that left two people dead last month.

A'darion L. Sanford was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center in downtown, according to jail records.

Officers were sent to the 7-Eleven at 1000. E Colfax Ave. just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Denver Police Department.

One of the men died on scene while the other victim died after being taken to Denver Health, police said.

Police have not released additional information into how they identified Sanford as a suspect, and the probable cause statement remained sealed as of Wednesday afternoon.