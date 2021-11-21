A man is in custody in connection with a stabbing outside of a homeless shelter in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood that left a staff member of the shelter dead, police said Sunday.

Police said the unidentified suspect was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9 p.m. Saturday at the men's shelter at 4600 E. 48th Ave., said Nate Magee, a police spokesman.

The victim, identified as a staff member at Denver Rescue Mission by the Denver Department of Housing Stability, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. As of Sunday night, authorities had yet to release the victim's name.

"Our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues — in this shelter and others — who are grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence and the loss of a loved one," the Department of Housing Stability said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Denver Rescue Mission referred all questions about the stabbing to the police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.