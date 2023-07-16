A person is believed to have jumped from a second-story window in the 3300 block of High Street in Denver and died from their injuries.

According to a Tweet from the Denver Police Department officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area and found the deceased individual.

The Department said the Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the Victim's ID and cause of death.

This is breaking news and will be updated as more information becomes available.