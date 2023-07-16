A person is believed to have jumped from a second-story window in the 3300 block of High Street in Denver and died from their injuries.
According to a Tweet from the Denver Police Department officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the area and found the deceased individual.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 3300 block of High St. #Denver officers were called to a residence in the area for a disturbance. An individual jumped from a second story window and died from their injuries.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 16, 2023
The Department said the Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the Victim's ID and cause of death.
