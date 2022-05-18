Denver police are asking for the public's help in finding a 55-year-old man accused of murder.
Richard Montoya is considered a suspect in the shooting death of 39-year-old Greggrey Higgins, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin released Wednesday.
Higgins was fatally shot just after 11 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 700 block of East Colfax Avenue east of the state Capitol.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about Montoya's whereabouts should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn up to $5,000.