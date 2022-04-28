Denver police on Thursday continued to investigate a shooting that left three people dead on Tuesday.
A man, woman and young boy were fatally shot in an apartment around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of North Dunkirk Street, north of the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, police said.
As of Thursday morning, police had not said what led up to the shooting or released information about a suspect.
The Office of the Medical Examiner has yet to release the names of the victims.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.