Out of a $16.4 million requested budget increase for 2022 over 2021, the Denver Police Department wants to spend about half on personnel costs, and Police Chief Paul Pazen said the department would use the money just for working toward restoring the police force to its full authorized strength.

The department is authorized to have 1,596 sworn officers.

Ninety-nine uniformed officers have left the department in 2021 as of Sept. 15, according to Pazen's budget presentation to City Council on Tuesday. He expects about 33 more to leave by the end of the year.

The police department has requested about $8 million total for personnel costs, which Pazen said would be for playing “catch up” -- an effort he expects will last into 2023 -- to get the department staffed at its authorized level, not adding more officers.

“The goal is always to have that effective strength match the authorized strength to meet the needs of our community,” he said.

About 75 to 80 officers leave the department each year, Pazen said.

Pazen’s presentation Tuesday highlights two sides of the coin that contribute to the police department’s staffing level compared to their allotted number of officers: Influences on retention, and recruitment to fill vacancies and replace officers who leave.

A survey of police chiefs and sheriffs in Colorado released earlier this year suggested law enforcement agencies have been having challenges recruiting and retaining officers. Agency heads often said they had seen decreases in qualified applicants and veteran law enforcement officers applying.

But Denver’s recent staffing shortage is due to the budget squeeze – making it difficult to replace officers who leave -- rather than a shortage of recruits, according to Pazen.

He said the staffing shortage has been caused by “one thing and one thing only, and that is the economic crisis,” adding that the police department has more of a lag in its recovery time because of the long hiring process, such as the six months it takes to go through the academy.

“Every agency suffered. … It takes us a little bit longer to rebound from that because of the hiring process.”

The police department’s budget request for 2022 totals $245.9 million, 43% of the total public safety budget.

Pazen added decreased staff numbers and more calls for service have led to increases in response times in the past few years, which ties directly into the police department’s budget priorities. The department’s response time for high-priority calls -- such as violent crimes in progress -- sits at about 13.5 minutes currently, above the goal of twelve minutes. Response times for lower-priority calls are currently at about 31 minutes.

“We’re seeing an increase in these response times, which is why we’re asking for a restoration of staff,” he said.

The department reduced costs in response to the pandemic's economic crisis by cancelling some recruit classes. He said that put the department in a “tough spot” keeping its staff numbers steady. The police department plans to have 144 new recruit officers over three classes in 2022.

The police department has also requested funding for targeted patrols in violent crime “hot spots,” a handful of intersections at the center of areas that make up a disproportionate number of homicides and non-fatal shootings in Denver. Pazen said the department wants to make the expenditure on the targeted patrols a permanent part of the budget.

“Being able to get officers in the right areas in the right times is extremely critical,” he said.