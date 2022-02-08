Denver police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man after they found an SUV that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the Athmar Park neighborhood early Sunday.
Omar Delgado faces charges of motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, but had not been connected to the fatal hit-and-run as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
"We are continuing to investigate whether the driver/vehicle were involved in the fatal hit & run crash," officials wrote on Twitter around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 600 block of South Eliot Street at 2 a.m. Sunday. Joaquin Romero, 35, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the SUV drove off after striking Romero.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.