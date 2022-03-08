Denver police have obtained an arrest warrant for a 55-year-old man accused of first-degree murder.
Police said Richard Montoya, 55, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Greggrey Higgins on Feb. 16, according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin released Monday.
Higgins was killed in 700 block of East Colfax Avenue. Police have not said what led to the shooting or how they identified Montoya as a suspect.
Anyone with information regarding Montoya's whereabouts is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.