The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in investigating two hit-and-run crashes involving pedestrians this month.

Police said the first crash happened on Nov. 2 at around 7:16 p.m. near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Spruce Street in the East Colfax neighborhood.

A pedestrian was walking across the roadway when a driver traveling west on East Colfax Avenue struck them, speeding away without calling for help. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries but survived, police said.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described as a silver SUV, possibly an older model Toyota RAV4, with driver’s side headlight damage and front-end damage. The vehicle was last seen driving west from the crash site.

The other crash happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday on South Broadway between East Alameda Avenue and West Dakota Avenue in the Baker neighborhood, police said.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the crash, but said a man was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries the next morning.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described as a 2005 to 2011 Toyota Tacoma. Police said the vehicle was last seen heading south on South Broadway.

Anyone with information about either of the hit-and-runs is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.