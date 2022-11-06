Police lights hit and run (copy)

Denver police are conducting a death investigation in the 1600 block of Glenarm Place. As of 4 p.m., no new information could be released. (DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO)

 DENVER GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Denver police are investigating a death in the 1600 block of Glenarm Place. Few details are available at this time, and a police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. 

Police are working to determine the circumstances of the man's death. The medical examiners office will release the identity and cause of death when it deems appropriate. 

If anyone in the area saw the man's death, DPD asks they call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).  

Police originally tweeted an alert just after 8 p.m. Saturday night. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, no new information has been shared. 

Denver police arrest 14-year-old in death investigation
U.S. Powerball worth world-record $1.6 billion in Saturday night drawing
Educators 'physically and emotionally tired' as false school shooting calls surge

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.