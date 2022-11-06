Denver police are investigating a death in the 1600 block of Glenarm Place. Few details are available at this time, and a police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.
Police are working to determine the circumstances of the man's death. The medical examiners office will release the identity and cause of death when it deems appropriate.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the 1600 block of Glenarm Pl. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. Updates to this investigation will be posted to this thread as they are made available. pic.twitter.com/2sZ5MutqxX— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 6, 2022
If anyone in the area saw the man's death, DPD asks they call Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Police originally tweeted an alert just after 8 p.m. Saturday night. As of 4 p.m. Sunday, no new information has been shared.