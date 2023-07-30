Denver police are investigating as a vehicular homicide a fatal car crash on Interstate 70 and Central Park that happened around midnight Sunday.

According to police, Maria Mayo-Cummings, 25, was driving east on I-70 before striking a parked car, killing the passenger.

Police have detained Mayo-Campos pending the investigation, said Jay Casillas, a Denver Police Department spokesperson.

The identity and gender of the deceased passenger will be released by the Denver Medical Office.