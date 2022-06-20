A shooting Monday in the Five Points neighborhood left one woman dead, according to the Denver Police Department.
The shooting occurred near 22nd and Arapahoe streets.
As of Monday afternoon, there was no word of an arrest.
The medical examiner will release the victim's name after her family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.