The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the North Capitol Hill neighborhood near East Colfax Avenue and Clarkson Street.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.