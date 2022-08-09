Detectives on Tuesday were investigating a homicide that occurred Monday in southwest Denver in the city's Marston neighborhood.
A man was found dead in the 9000 block of West Saratoga Place, and investigators said they believe the death is suspicious.
The Office of the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the man died, and it will release his name after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.