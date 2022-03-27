Denver police on Sunday were investigating a homicide in the city's South Park Hill neighborhood.
Officers were sent to an alley in the 1500 block of North Quebec Street just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person down on the ground, police said.
A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
"There are preliminary indications that the death is criminal in nature, therefore DPD is treating this case as a homicide," police said in a statement.
As of Sunday afternoon, police had not released information about a suspect. Investigators have identified the victim but won't release her name until her family is notified.
The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death after performing an autopsy.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.