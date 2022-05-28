Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Denver police are investigating multiple shootings and a stabbing that occurred overnight.

Officers were sent to the 3300 block of North Clay Street after a report of a shooting, which the department announced on Twitter at 2:39 a.m.

A man was shot and transferred to a local hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries were not released.

Ten minutes later, police were dispatched to the 16200 block of East 40th Avenue after a report of another shooting.  

Authorities located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

Several hours later, officers were sent to the area of East Smith Road and North Monaco Street after a report of a stabbing. The department announced the incident at 5:24 a.m.

A man was transferred to a local hospital. His status as of 10 a.m. was unknown. 

Police said they were still working to identify a suspect in all three incidents. 

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.