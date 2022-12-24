Denver police are investigating two deaths that occurred early Saturday morning.
The first prompted officers to respond to the 6700 block of east Colfax Avenue. One man was found and after an investigation, DPD began to investigate his death as a homicide. Police first reported the death just after 2:30 a.m.
ALERT: #DPD is conducting an death investigation in the 6700 block of E Colfax. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim information and cause of death. If the status of this investigation changes, we will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/7hKW9Q8PRj— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2022
Anyone with information related to this investigation are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips may also be submitted online.
The second saw officers respond to the 2200 block of west Alameda Avenue. Police first reported this incident just after 2:30 a.m. As of 4 p.m. Saturday no new information has been released for this investigation.
No suspects had been arrested or named as of 4 p.m. Saturday.