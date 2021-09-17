A death investigation in the city's East Colfax neighborhood has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, Denver police announced Friday afternoon.

Police initially announced a death investigation opened on Thursday after a body was found inside an apartment unit in the 1400 block of North Yosemite Street, said Jay Casillas, a spokesman for the department.

Casillas said investigators acquired evidence from the scene and from witnesses testimonies that made them believe the death was a homicide.

"At this point they are still trying to gather more information, but investigators believe this was a homicide," Casillas said.

Police have not released information about the victim or a possible suspect and no arrests have been made as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.