One man is dead after a shooting in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood overnight, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Federal Boulevard at 3:45 a.m. Friday. A man was found on-scene and transported to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, nor had police released information about a possible suspect.
The shooting remains under investigation and police urge anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.