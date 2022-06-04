Susan Baffour

 Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

A 61-year-old woman is in custody in connection to the death of an 8-year-old relative, according to the Denver Police Department.

Susan Baffour was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of a person 12 or younger, the department said.

A death investigation was opened Friday morning in the 1900 block of North Ulster Street. The investigation was upgraded to a homicide and resulted in Baffour's arrest.

Police said Baffour was the great aunt of the victim, whose only been identified as an 8-year-old boy. 

The victim will be identified by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner at a later date. 

