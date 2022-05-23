The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Monday morning.
DPD tweeted about a shooting around the 2300 block of Lawrence Street at 4:07 a.m., Monday.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating the shooting in the 2300 Block Lawrence St. 3 victims located, two men and one woman. Extent of injuries unknown at this time investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/iPAWIHrNbB— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2022
Two men and one woman were found shot.
The agency said they are investigating the shooting.
DPD has not released any additional information in the investigation.