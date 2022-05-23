Police Line Do Not Cross

iStock 

 carlballou

The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Monday morning.

DPD tweeted about a shooting around the 2300 block of Lawrence Street at 4:07 a.m., Monday.

Two men and one woman were found shot.

The agency said they are investigating the shooting.

DPD has not released any additional information in the investigation.

