Denver police are investigating the death of a girl in northeast Denver, opening a homicide investigation early Monday morning, as they also investigate the shooting death of a person on Christmas Day.
The Denver Police Department announced shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday officers were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street in Denver. Less than an hour later, the department said the case was now being investigated as the homicide of a juvenile female victim.
Denver police are also investing the shooting death of a person on Christmas Day. DPD announced the incident at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Sunday through Twitter. The shooting occurred near the 4800 block of N. Crown Blvd. in Denver. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police confirmed the person had died roughly an hour later.
A Denver police department spokesperson was not immediately available. Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
