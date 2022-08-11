Under a canopy of trees near the visitor's bench of the baseball field where Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed, family and friends have left flowers and candles. A bright yellow poster board was attached to the backstop along with a row of multi-colored magic markers in case people wanted to write messages.

"Fly High Jojo," said one.

"Rest in Peace. Your life had purpose and worth," said another.

"Happy birthday sweet boy."

Luciana Garcia, 14, grew up with Aragon, who died two days before his 15th birthday. They had planned a party for this weekend.

"He deserves to be here. He deserved to celebrate his birthday," Garcia said. "I want people to know that he was a good kid."

Aragon's body was found around 1:15 p.m. Monday near the baseball field at the rec center at 9200 W. Saratoga Place. Denver’s Office of the Medical Examiner announced Thursday that Aragon died after he was beaten, shot and stabbed multiple times. The office ruled his death as a homicide.

The Las Vegas Raiders fan and video gamer went to Grant Ranch Elementary and was set to start at Lakewood's Bear Creek High school next Wednesday.

Aragon's age – and the brutality of his death – shocked the adjacent Martson neighborhood, a quiet community of winding streets and two story homes.

"My mom has lived here for years and nothing like this has ever happened. Especially in broad daylight! It's terrifying," said Marshall Andrew, who was walking his dog.

He said the entire neighborhood is "playing detective" as they try to piece together the facts of the case as they know it.

But police are telling residents there's no need to be afraid.

Denver police had fanned out knocking on doors and handing out flyers Thursday afternoon, reassuring residents that it is safe to go outside.

Sergeant Carla Havard, Division Chief of the City Wide Impact Team, told The Denver Gazette there are "no additional threats or concerns for this community" and that her group of officers, social workers and clinicians were circulating to provide trauma-sensitive resources to anyone who needed it.

Garcia, Aragon's friend, said that she has been texting his phone "non-stop," even though she knew he wouldn't see it. The last time she saw Aragon, he encouraged her to follow her dream to go to cosmetology school.

"He said he loved me and then I never heard from him again," she said.

Friends are trying to piece together Aragon's death. They wonder why no one heard anything.

Police distributed flyers with a photo of Aragon's smiling face and an aerial map of Southwest Rec Center. An additional memo with a Denver Public Safety stamp stated, "We are committed to reducing any fears and partnering with the community to address all violent crimes."

The lifeguard who was on duty at Southwest Recreation Center around the time the boy was viciously murdered told police he heard a "pop" but didn't hear any shouting.

Families on Thursday walked in and out of the rec center, some dripping wet in their towels after a swim, but many of them were not aware that a teenager had died so violently just days before.

A rec center employee who wished to go unnamed told The Denver Gazette that the pool holds a free swimming period between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm every day and that often the mid-days are quiet, but no one working Monday witnessed what happened.

The rec center swimming pool is located just 200 yards from the pool, but trees and a rambling walkway hide the area where Aragon's body was found.

"He's gone," Garcia said. "I just want people to know he was not a bad kid."

According to Denver police, of 60 murder victims in 2022, 9 were under the age of 18.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward and to call (720) 913-7867 for any information that can help solve the crime.