The Denver Police Department said officers located a woman Monday night believed to be involved in a possible human trafficking investigation.

Officers found the unidentified woman in the city shortly before midnight after receiving a report about a potential human trafficking situation, police said. Police believe the victim may have been kidnapped out of state.

Police have released few details about what happened, but said the Denver Police Human Trafficking Unit is investigating the incident.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case and the complexities of the investigation, no additional details are currently available for release,” the police department said in a statement Tuesday.

The victim has been placed in protective custody, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident as of Tuesday afternoon. Police said investigators are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.