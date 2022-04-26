Francisco Alonzo: DOB: 10/09/97

Denver police on Monday arrested a man they say ran over a person during an altercation.

Francisco Alonzo, 24, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, murder after deliberation and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. 

Police said officers were sent to South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash and person down on the ground. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver drove off, police said.

Investigators believe that Alonzo struck the victim with a vehicle during an altercation. The two men knew each other, police said. 

Alonzo was being held at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center without bond, according to online court records. 

