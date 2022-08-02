Denver police on Monday arrested Anthony Gutierrez, 46, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing that left a 30-year-old man dead.
Gutierrez is accused of stabbing the victim in the chest around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of North Washington Street near the city's Globeville neighborhood, according to a statement of probable cause filed by police.
A witness told investigators that Gutierrez chased the victim and yelled, "That's what you get for stealing from me" as the victim collapsed in the street.