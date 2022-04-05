Denver police have arrested two suspects in separate homicide cases.
Police responded around 9:20 p.m. Monday to a family disturbance in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Officers found a man was fatally stabbed in the 5800 block of North Biscay Street.
Police later arrested Joshua Osiena, 23, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.
In a separate case, police responded to a report of gunfire at 11:37 p.m. Monday in the City Park neighborhood. Officers found a man was fatally shot in a car in the 1600 block of North Colorado Boulevard.
Police arrested Elroy Lee, 24, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine charges and the Office of the Denver Medical Examiner will release the victims' names.