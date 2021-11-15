Denver police on Monday were investigating separate shootings that left a man and boy dead.
The man was shot Sunday night in the 1700 block of West Mississippi Avenue. Medics rushed him to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to police.
Detectives also were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in the 15500 block of East 53rd Avenue. The victim in that shooting was a juvenile, police said.
As of Monday morning, investigators had yet to make an arrest in either case or release the names of the victims.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call 720-913-7867.