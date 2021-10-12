A man went on a domestic violence rampage Monday night, allegedly shooting two people and injuring his infant child before killing himself, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, near the Bridges at 9 Mile Station Apartments and Kennedy Golf Course in southeast Denver.

After receiving reports of gunshots, responding officers found one person dead at the scene and two others suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the deceased is the suspect in the shooting and they believe he shot himself. One of the surviving victims is a teenaged girl who was in a relationship with the suspect and the other victim is an unidentified man.

In addition to the gunshot victims, the suspect also allegedly dropped the teenaged girl's infant child during the attack, causing the infant to suffer serious injuries, police said.

The teenaged girl and infant are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said. The other victim is in critical but stable condition.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting, other than it was a domestic violence incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Colorado, 36.8% of women and 30.5% of men experience physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking from an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for help.