The Denver Police Department said it has found a mother and her three children who officials said had not been able to contact since June.
Cassandra Endres, 26, took her three young children, Maddie, Frankie and Daniel, from a relative's home in Northglenn on June 16 and had not been heard from since, police said.
Police said they were concerned the children might be harmed because of negligent care; however, they did not believe Endres would intentionally hurt the children. Police said they originally attempted to contact Endres to check on the children.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation also issued a missing/endangered alert for the children.
On Tuesday night, police said the family was found and that everyone was safe.
DPD thanks the public for their assistance in locating this family. Everyone is safe. https://t.co/VXo6B2PnPX— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 25, 2021