The Denver Police Department said it has found a mother and her three children who officials said had not been able to contact since June.

Cassandra Endres, 26, took her three young children, Maddie, Frankie and Daniel, from a relative's home in Northglenn on June 16 and had not been heard from since, police said.

Police said they were concerned the children might be harmed because of negligent care; however, they did not believe Endres would intentionally hurt the children. Police said they originally attempted to contact Endres to check on the children.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation also issued a missing/endangered alert for the children.

On Tuesday night, police said the family was found and that everyone was safe.