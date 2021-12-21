The Denver Police Department is investigating a murder in which the victim was believed to be following his stolen vehicle when he was fatally shot.

Police said the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a crashed shuttle van around 8 a.m. Sunday at East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Medical Examiner identified the victim as 54-year-old Wesley Rosander. His cause of death was a single gunshot wound and his manner of death was homicide.

On Tuesday, police said they believe Rosander was following a suspect who had stolen his vehicle earlier that day.

After the fatal shooting, the stolen vehicle was abandoned in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

No suspect information was available Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.