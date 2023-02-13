Denver police have identified a suspect in a Christmas Day homicide and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Denver Police Department investigators allege Dydrick Martin, 26, shot Torrese Gill Jr., 25, near the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard on Dec. 25 last year and then fled the scene, according to a news release from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Gill was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. An obituary for Gill says he was the oldest of five siblings, known as "a ball of energy from birth," and a natural athlete. A father of three, Gill was a proud "girl dad" who worked as a driver, including driving for Denver Public Schools.

Law enforcement has not located Martin.

Police described Martin as a Black male who is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and between 140 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or the case can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. People can provide Crime Stoppers with tips anonymously and could receive up to $2,000 in reward money.