The Denver Police Department arrested one of their own officers on suspicion of theft, according to a news release.

Denver Police Officer Ryan Roybal, 45, is accused of billing off-duty hours to a private employer for hours not worked, according to the "Tuesday release. Investigators took him into custody Tuesday evening.

Roybal joined the force in 2014 and was most recently assigned to the Patrol Division, according to the release. He was placed in a modified duty assignment on March 3 when evidence confirmed there was a possible law violation.

The department initiated an internal affairs investigation after learning that Roybal was not present for several scheduled shifts of a non-department paid off-duty job, according to the release.

The investigation showed several shift discrepancies valued at about $8,860 for work that was not completed.

"The Denver Police Department takes seriously any allegation of misconduct by its officers, whether the complaint is initiated internally or externally, and has a robust disciplinary process," according to the release.

The disciplinary process includes the Denver Department of Safety and the Office of the Independent Monitor — a civilian oversight agency. When evidence indicates a potential law violation, the findings are given to the Denver District Attorney's Office for review.

Roybal is on un-paid administrative leave while the Denver District Attorney's Office determines final charges.

This is not the first investigation of its kind at the department.

In 2022, DPD officers Michael Pineda, 50, and his son Santana Pineda, 26, were charged with one count each of felony theft after being accused of billing for hours they didn't work while on off-duty assignments.

Michael Pineda is due in court for a motions hearing March 24. Santana Pineda is scheduled for a disposition hearing April 22.