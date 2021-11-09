A Denver police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the back in southwest Denver on Tuesday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

The officer was in plainclothes and was in his vehicle when he was wounded, police said at a Tuesday night news conference.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the officer was in good spirits and expected to make a complete recovery. The chief said the officer is eager to return to work.

Division Chief Joe Montoya said officers were initially called to the area near South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue because of a report of a dog dispute. A second call came from the same area about an hour later.

The officer who was wounded responded to the second call at about 5 p.m. A suspect in a vehicle fired at the officer's vehicle, wounding him in the back. The officer was not wearing a bulletproof vest, Pazen said.

Police immediately chased the suspect vehicle and made an arrest a couple of blocks away. The suspect, like the officer, has not been identified.

Pazen said the officer has been on the force for four years.

"It's remarkable that he is doing as well as he is, considering how dangerous this situation was," Pazen said. "He wants to get back out here and help keep this particular neighborhood safe from gun violence."