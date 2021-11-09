A Denver police officer is in stable condition after being shot in southwest Denver on Tuesday night, according to the Denver Police Department.
Police have released limited information regarding the incident, but said one person is in custody and the shooting happened in the area of South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue.
No other injuries were reported.
Road closures are currently in effect near the area of the shooting and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.