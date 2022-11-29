A Denver Police Department officer was shot late Monday in downtown while booking a suspect into the Downtown Detention Center, according to Denver Police and the Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.
Both the officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital. The officer, shot in the neck, suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police. The suspect is in critical condition.
At about 9 p.m. on Monday, officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen car near South Perry Street and West Arkansas Avenue in Denver, according to DPD. Officers attempted to stop the car, which drove away before stopping at Lowell Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue, DPD said.
The suspect, a man, walked away from the vehicle and officers took him into custody, police said. The suspect was searched and then arrested, DPD chief Ron Thomas said in a media briefing.
During the search, officers found a handgun and suspected narcotics, Thomas said.
The suspect arrived at the Downtown Detention Center at about 11 p.m., according to Thomas.
"As they were removing the suspect, who was handcuffed and seated in the backseat of their vehicle, as they were removing him from the vehicle, he was somehow able to access another weapon and fire at least one round, striking one of the officers in the neck," Thomas said.
Other officers in the area returned fire and hit the man in custody.
