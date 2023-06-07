A Denver Police officer survived what appeared to be an ambush shooting early Wednesday, according to Chief Ron Thomas.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of Zuni Street, DPD tweeted. That's near North Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25, and near several hotels. Denver Gazette media partner 9News reported it happened at the Quality Inn there.

A police officer was parked outside of a hotel in the area "conducting extra patrol" when the suspect walked past his vehicle and into the hotel, according to Thomas and a DPD spokesperson.

The Denver Gazette asked DPD what the extra patrol was for and DPD declined to comment.

The suspect inquired about staying there, then came back out moments later, "drew his weapon and fired shots through the passenger side" of the officer's patrol car.

The suspect then went around the car and shot at the officer again through the driver's side.

The officer was able to get out of the vehicle and seek cover. He shot back at the suspect and the two exchanged gunfire until the suspect went down, Thomas said.

The officer's bulletproof vest stopped three rounds, one to his chest and two to his back, Thomas said.

Both were transported to Denver Health, where the suspect was pronounced dead, Thomas said.

The case is being investigated by the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver's Office of the Independent Monitor. Investigators are working on recovering video from surveillance cameras in and outside of the hotel.

There was no exchange or confrontation between the officer and the suspect prior to the shooting, Thomas said.

The 15-year veteran of the force is in "significant discomfort," but "doing just fine" and recovering with his family, Thomas said.

"We are certainly thankful we still have one of our officers," Thomas said. "I'm proud of this officer who acted very quickly and probably protected this community from a very dangerous individual."

Thomas urged officers to continue to wear their bulletproof vests, saying the officer in the shooting is still alive because he was wearing his.

No identifications were provided.