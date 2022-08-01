Prosecutors on Monday formally charged two Denver police officers with felony theft in a fraudulent billing scheme.

Michael Pineda, 50, and Santana Pineda, 26, are accused of billing a private contractor for thousands of dollars of security work they did not perform, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

The Internal Affairs Bureau launched an investigation in April when a police sergeant noticed that the Pinedas weren't at a store where they were supposed to provide security, according to an arrest affidavit.

Michael Pineda is accused of receiving more than $5,000 in fraudulent pay, while Santana Pineda received more than $3,700 in fraudulent pay, prosecutors said.

Santana Pineda is Michael Pineda's son, according to the affidavit.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court Aug. 9.

