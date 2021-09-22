The Denver Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected of being involved in a homicide last month.

Authorities on Wednesday released a surveillance image of the vehicle and said it is connected to an Aug. 6 homicide at the Civic Center Park.

Police said the vehicle was captured leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or driver are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.