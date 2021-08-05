The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two vehicles believed to be connected to a homicide.

Officers located a body in the 1800 block of East 39th Avenue at 3 a.m. Wednesday. The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Through nearby surveillance cameras, detectives have identified two vehicles, a 2000s Volvo S40 and newer Ford F-150, connected to the homicide, police said.

Information about the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the vehicles are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.