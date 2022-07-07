The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stabbed a person on a Regional Transportation District bus last week.
Police released a surveillance image on Thursday but did not provide a description of the suspect.
The stabbing occurred around 8 p.m. June 30 on an RTD bus near East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.