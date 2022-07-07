RTD Bus stabbing suspect

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stabbing someone on a Regional Transportation District bus last week. 

 Courtesy of the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stabbed a person on a Regional Transportation District bus last week. 

Police released a surveillance image on Thursday but did not provide a description of the suspect. 

The stabbing occurred around 8 p.m. June 30 on an RTD bus near East Colfax Avenue and North Ogden Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.